Travis SCHWASS

Guest Book
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Jo Taylor
  • "My thoughts are with Selena and Sebastian you will have..."
    - Patricia Luff
  • "My dearest Travis, it's been a week since you put your..."
    - Vicki Peebles
  • "We were very sorry to hear of the sudden passing of Travis...."
    - Peter and Shirley Aitken
  • "My very deepest sympathies to you Dennis and Travis's..."
    - Ian Blakeway
Service Information
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

SCHWASS,
Travis Lyndsay Roy:
Suddenly on ANZAC Day, April 25, 2020. Treasured youngest son of Dennis and the late Janice Schwass. Beloved partner of Selena, adored father of Skyla and Sebastian. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Debi and Adrian, Dean and Megan, Vicki-Lea and Glenn. Dearly loved by all his nephews and nieces, extended whãnau and friends.
Now with Mum tending Heaven's garden,
You have earned your wings.
Tü mai rã e te
Totara kõhurihuri
Stand tall little Totara
Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to the Schwass family, 3/243 Blenheim Road, Christchurch.
Published in The Press on May 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.