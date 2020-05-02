SCHWASS,
Travis Lyndsay Roy:
Suddenly on ANZAC Day, April 25, 2020. Treasured youngest son of Dennis and the late Janice Schwass. Beloved partner of Selena, adored father of Skyla and Sebastian. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Debi and Adrian, Dean and Megan, Vicki-Lea and Glenn. Dearly loved by all his nephews and nieces, extended whãnau and friends.
Now with Mum tending Heaven's garden,
You have earned your wings.
Tü mai rã e te
Totara kõhurihuri
Stand tall little Totara
Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to the Schwass family, 3/243 Blenheim Road, Christchurch.
Published in The Press on May 2, 2020