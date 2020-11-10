McKENZIE,
Tracy Anne (nee Potter):
Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on November 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 52 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin, and treasured and adored mum of Bella-Raine, loved and treasured daughter of Nancy and the late Ray Potter, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Tony and Michelle, Adam and Tania and Cheryl and Chris Lineham, loved aunt of Tala, Vanetta, Aaron and Emma and a dearly loved friend to many. Our heartful thanks to the incredible team at Christchurch Hospital's ICU South who cared for Tracy in her final week. To celebrate Tracy's life, we know she would want everyone to put on their best outfit, lippy and high heels and join us in remembering the happy times. Please bring your favourite photo of Tracy for Bella's memories and a flower to place on her casket. A gathering, bringing together all of the people who were important in Tracy's life, will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 3.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020