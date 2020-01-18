Tracy COULL

Death Notice


COULL, Tracy Marie:
On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, peacefully passed away at St John of God Hospital; aged 49 years. Dearly loved daughter of Shelley, cherished and adored mother of Scarlett. A loved sister of Seree, Clinton, and Kyle, and loved aunty of Quinn and Ethan. Thanks to the staff at St John of God Hospital for their care and support. At Tracy's request a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the Coull family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.

Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020
