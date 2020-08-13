Tracey WELLS

Guest Book
  • "Trace I am so lost for words that you have passed away so..."
    - Barbara (Bubba) Luxon
  • "Dear Tracey. I simply cannot believe you are gone. My mind..."
    - Sarah Weber
  • "My love and thought is with family and friends. Tracey's..."
    - Kylie Howe
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Death Notice

WELLS,
Tracey Lee (nee Symes):
On August 11, 2020, suddenly, aged 53 years. Much loved daughter of Pam and Geoff, dearly loved mother of Liam, cherished sister of Donna, Sheree, and Shane, wife and friend of Robert, and cherished aunty great-aunty and friend to many.
Forever in our hearts
Messages to 39 Tyrone Street, Belfast, Christchurch 8051. Tracey will be resting at home from 1.00pm Saturday for those who wish to pay their respects. A service of remembrance and farewell for Tracey will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, 15 Wilkinsons Road, off Gardiners Road, on Monday, August 17, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on Aug. 13, 2020
