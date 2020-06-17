PARNHAM, Tony Ian:
Unexpectedly at his home, aged 33 years. Dearly loved son of Vicky Carr, much loved big brother of Louise Parnham, loved nephew of Cherie Carr and the late Des Messervy, Jackie, and Linda, treasured grandson of Len and Kay Carr, and loved cousin of Steffan, Chris (deceased), Jessica, Andrew; Raquel, Nicole, Jamie, and Dylan. The Service to celebrate Tony's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Friday, June 19 at 2.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 17, 2020