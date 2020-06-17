Tony PARNHAM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony PARNHAM.
Death Notice

PARNHAM, Tony Ian:
Unexpectedly at his home, aged 33 years. Dearly loved son of Vicky Carr, much loved big brother of Louise Parnham, loved nephew of Cherie Carr and the late Des Messervy, Jackie, and Linda, treasured grandson of Len and Kay Carr, and loved cousin of Steffan, Chris (deceased), Jessica, Andrew; Raquel, Nicole, Jamie, and Dylan. The Service to celebrate Tony's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Friday, June 19 at 2.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on June 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.