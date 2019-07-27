NESBITT, Tony:
On July 24, 2019. Peacefully at Hutt Hospital, aged 82 years. Treasured father and father-in-law of David and Jess, Chris and Jo, Karl and Gwen, and 'Grandad Tony' to Kristy, Aaron, Anthony, and great-grandad of Fletcher and Jenny. Loved and respected by his extended family around NZ. Messages and tributes can be placed in Tony's online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6142, would be appreciated or can be left at the service. Sincere thanks to the staff of Hutt Hospital for their wonderful care and support. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at the Silverstream Retreat,
3 Reynold Bach Drive, Silverstream, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 1.00pm, thereafter private interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2019