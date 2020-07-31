MOODY, Tony
(Anthony Paul):
After a long battle with cancer, Tony passed away surrounded by his family on July 29, 2020. A service will be held to celebrate Tony and his life on the family property 803 Main North Road, Kaiapoi, RD1, on Monday, August 3 at 11.00am (if its wet, bring gumboots!) Immediately following the service, everyone is invited to join us as Tony is laid to rest at Tuahiwi Cemetery. To conclude the day, please join us at the Kaiapoi Golf Club at 1.30pm to share memories, a drink, and a laugh or two. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you help support the fantastic services of Nurse Maude Hospice by making a donation at the service or online at: nursemaude.org.nz/product/nurse-maude-donation/
Published in The Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2020