LACEY, Tony:
On December 14, 2019, aged 79 years, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a courageous battle, with family at his side. Loving and supportive husband of Aileen for 55 years, amazingly loved dad of William, Kate and the late Iain, Simon and Sarah, treasured grandad of Charlotte and Anna, Celia and Molly, adored brother by his brothers and sisters, a very special friend of Elmo and many more.
Rest in Peace
Special thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital and ICU for their care of Tony and his family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Tony Lacey, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christchurch Hospital ICU would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Funeral Mass for Tony will be Celebrated at St Gregory's Catholic Church, Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 10.00am, followed by a burial.
Published in The Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019