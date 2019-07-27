Acknowledgment

CHAPLIN, Tony:



Chris, Katie and Johnny, Peter and Sarah, Julia and Hamish and their families wish to sincerely acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and kindness shown to us following the sudden and sad loss of Tony. We were overwhelmed by the number of friends, neighbours and work colleagues that attended his funeral. Thanks to Tony Simpson for conducting a fitting tribute. A special thank you to everyone who provided practical and emotional support, travelled long distances, visited us, sent flowers, gifts and baking, messages and cards. Tony was a specially beloved man in our lives and we are missing him dearly. As it is impossible to contact everyone individually, please accept this as a personal expression of our gratitude for the support and love to us all



