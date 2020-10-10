Tom TOPP

TOPP, H.T (Tom):
18.04.1940 - 03.10.2020
Peacefully, with Jenny and Melanie at his side, Tom slipped away at Adriel Rest Home. Loved and loving husband of Jenny, loved Dad to Melanie, Tommy Topp to son-in-law Rob Ruck, granddad to Tom. Loved Tommy Topp or Orange to the Macfarlanes: Alistair, Jamie, Dean and their families. The family wish to thank Elaine and the staff at Adriel Rest Home who took such loving care of Tom, you were all there to help ease Tom's passing. Messages to the Topp family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. There will be a memorial service at a later date, to be advised.

