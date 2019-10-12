Tom RICHARDS

Death Notice

RICHARDS, Tom:
On October 10, 2019, peacefully at Radius Hawthorne. Much loved husband of Pauline, cherished Dad of Denise, Lisa and Bronwyn, loving Granddad of Richard, Claire, Dan, Tom, Charlie and Great-Granddad to Max. Thanks to the staff at Radius Hawthorne, Brunner Wing for their professional care and support. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, October 14, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2019
