GABRIELSEN,
Tolif Arthur (Tod):
In his 92nd year. Loved father of Michael, Alan, Nigel, Philip, and the late Annette. Loved grandad and great-grandad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Former husband and loved friend of Ann Little. Special thanks to all the wonderful carers at the Amberley Rest Home for the love and care he received while there. Also a big thank you to the Amberley Medical Centre for the care shown to him. A private funeral service for Tod has been held.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020