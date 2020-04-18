TEEN,
Timothy Patrick (Tim):
Suddenly in Christchurch, on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Sue, loved father and father-in-law of Anna and Aaron, Treacy and Hayden and the late Christopher. Adored Granddad of Charlotte and Jessica, Ruby and Emily. Loved son of the late Mary and Murph Teen. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Trish and Alan Proudfoot, Paul and Jane Teen, Peter Teen (deceased) and Trish O'Regan, Kate and Leo McIntyre, Joanne and John Gardiner, Paul and the late Barbara Donaldson, John and Helen Donaldson, Barney and Vel Donaldson, Gordon and Lissa Donaldson, Helen and Glen Rutherford, and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews and friend to many. Messages to 82 Stafford St, Hokitika 7810. A service to celebrate Tim's life will be held in accordance with Covid-19 regulations and a further celebration to be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020