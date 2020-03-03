SUGDEN,
Timothy John (Tim):
On February 28, 2020, in Christchurch, aged 41 years. Dearly loved son of John and Kate. Dearly loved by Rochelle, loved and cherished dad of Sabina, and Dylan. Loved by all of his many friends. Messages may be addressed to 'The family of the late Tim Sugden' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tim to The Salvation Army would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/tjsugden2802 A Service to Celebrate Tim's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020