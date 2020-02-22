Acknowledgment

LOVETT, Timothy James:

3.5.1978 - 24.1.2020

Lynette, Caroline, Rachael and Ben, Phil and Anna and their children would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the many family members, friends and neighbours who have supported us over this difficult time of Tim's death. Thank you to all who sent beautiful flowers, cards, messages, baking and wonderful food and to all that visited, your thoughts and stories are very much appreciated. Please accept this acknowledgement as a personal expression of our deepest gratitude and appreciation. A special thanks to Barry at Patersons and to all that attended Tim's Funeral Service at Seaview and making his farewell so memorable.

A Life gone too soon

Forever in our hearts

We will miss you Tim



Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers