LOVETT, Timothy James:
3.5.1978 - 24.1.2020
Lynette, Caroline, Rachael and Ben, Phil and Anna and their children would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the many family members, friends and neighbours who have supported us over this difficult time of Tim's death. Thank you to all who sent beautiful flowers, cards, messages, baking and wonderful food and to all that visited, your thoughts and stories are very much appreciated. Please accept this acknowledgement as a personal expression of our deepest gratitude and appreciation. A special thanks to Barry at Patersons and to all that attended Tim's Funeral Service at Seaview and making his farewell so memorable.
A Life gone too soon
Forever in our hearts
We will miss you Tim
Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020