LOVETT,
Timothy James (Tim):
On January 24, 2020, suddenly taken from us at Seaview Lovett Farm, Ashburton, aged 41 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Caroline. Much loved Dad of Chloe, and Dylan. Dearly loved son of Lynette and the late Rod, much loved brother and brother-in-law of his twin, Rachael and Ben Robinson, and Phillip and Anna. Much loved son-in-law of Geoff and Eunice Wells. Much loved brother-in-law of Ernie and Kirsty, and David Wells (UK). Much loved uncle of Blake, and George Robinson, Angus, Flynn, Hamish, and Ella; Martha, and Dixie Wells, and all the extended family in the UK. Messages to the Lovett family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A celebration of Tim's life will be held at Seaview Lovett Farm, 343 Dawsons Road, RD 4, Ashburton, on Friday, January 31, commencing at 11.00am, followed by private interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Jan. 27, 2020