TRIEU, Thuan Thanh:

4.1.1929 - 1.12.2019

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Thuan at the Liverpool Hospital, on December 1, 2019. He is the husband of the late Mrs Triem Trieu, and the father of Hung, Chau, Tam, Duc, Tri, My, Nghia, Bich and Thien. His greatest legacy lives on in the lives of his children and grandchildren, whose lives are richer because of his love and dedication. The funeral service will be held at 3.00pm, on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Camden Valley Way, Leppington, NSW 2179. No flowers please. Thank you.



