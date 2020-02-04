KENNEDY,
Thomasen Walker (Ena)
(nee Swarbrick):
On February 1, 2020, passed away peacefully at Chatswood Retirement Village, aged 101 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, and of Noel, treasured mum and mum-in-law of Tom and Robyn, loved sister of the late Christina, doted over by Kay and Alec Cook. Special thanks to the staff of Chatswood Retirement Village for their loving care of Ena over the past years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ena Kennedy, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with family's wishes, a private service will be held.
