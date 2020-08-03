WEIR,
Thomas Rodney (Rodney):
6.5.1926 - 1.8.2020
Rodney passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Akaroa Health Centre after a short illness. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Derek (deceased) and Lynette, Clive and the late Wendy, loved uncle of his nieces and nephews Karen, Diane, Jillian; Helen, Iain, and Frazer, and loved by all his great-nieces and nephews. Thanks to all the wonderful staff at Akaroa Health Centre for their care and support shown. In lieu of flowers, donations to Akaroa Health Centre would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/trweir0108 or at the service. Messages for the Weir family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Service for Rodney will be held in the St John Church, Duvauchelle, on Friday, August 7, at 11.00am.
