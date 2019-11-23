TYSON,
Thomas Wilton (Wilton):
Passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Hospital, on November 21, 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rosemary, loved father and father-in-law of Chris and John Burnell, Jenny and John Adams, Murray and Sue Tyson, and the late Robin, loved 'Poppa' of Andrew and Andi, Kate and Jon; Rachel and Rob, Jonathan and Alysha, and Tracey; and Benjamin, and Abbie, and great 'grandpoppa' of Porter, loved brother of Merle Crean. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of the Wimbledon Wing, at Anthony Wilding, for their love, care and support of Wilton, and his family for the past four and a half months. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Wilton Tyson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Wilton will be held in the Springston South Soldiers Memorial Hall, 433 Days Road, Springston, on Monday, December 2, at 1.00pm, private interment thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019