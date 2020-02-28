STEVENS,
Thomas Kennedy (Tom):
Suddenly on February 25, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 64 years. Loved husband and best friend of Carol. Loved dad of Mathew, Stephen, Sam, and Hannah, and loved by their partners Lyndsay, Moira, and Cam. Loved Pop Tom of Koa, and Asha. Loved brother and brother-in-law Christina and the late John, Ken and Jo, and their families. Loved brother-in-law to Grant Maynard, Paul and Mandy, and their families. Loved son-in-law of Noeline, Ken Maynard (dec), and Sandy. Many thanks to the team at I.C.U. for their care of Tom. Messages may be addressed to 'The family of the late Tom Stevens' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8014. At Tom's request a private family service will be held. A Service for all to Celebrate Tom's life will be held at a later date to be advised.
Published in The Press from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020