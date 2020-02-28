Thomas STEVENS

Guest Book
  • "Dear Carol & Family So sorry to hear of Tom's passing our..."
    - Alison King
  • "So very sad to hear this, a wonderful man, rip Tom, thanks..."
    - Rosalie Gregoriadis
  • "Very sad at the loss of Tom. I will miss the How are you,..."
    - Liz Bulger
  • "So sad to hear of Tom's passing. A true gentleman and a..."
    - Keith Owen
  • "Tom, we'll miss you. Your gravely voice, keen sense of..."
    - Nick & Miranda Rout
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

STEVENS,
Thomas Kennedy (Tom):
Suddenly on February 25, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 64 years. Loved husband and best friend of Carol. Loved dad of Mathew, Stephen, Sam, and Hannah, and loved by their partners Lyndsay, Moira, and Cam. Loved Pop Tom of Koa, and Asha. Loved brother and brother-in-law Christina and the late John, Ken and Jo, and their families. Loved brother-in-law to Grant Maynard, Paul and Mandy, and their families. Loved son-in-law of Noeline, Ken Maynard (dec), and Sandy. Many thanks to the team at I.C.U. for their care of Tom. Messages may be addressed to 'The family of the late Tom Stevens' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8014. At Tom's request a private family service will be held. A Service for all to Celebrate Tom's life will be held at a later date to be advised.

logo
Published in The Press from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.