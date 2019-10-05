Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas MCKAY. View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Death Notice



Thomas Victor (Vic):

On October 2, 2019, peacefully after a long battle, at Parklands Hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 68 years. Dearly loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Daniel and the late Theresa McKay, Gina and Guilherme Teixeria, Keita McKay and Craig Brown, Kim McKay, and Zach and Stacey McKay, much loved grandad of Jayden, Dillon, Zara, Alex, Max, Jayme, Izak, and Carter. Loved great-grandad of Charlie. Loved former husband of Ngaio. Loved only son of the late Nola and Thomas. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Helen and Brian Williams, Sandra and Bob Lakin, Janice and Bill Wright, Chrissie and Brent Anderson. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and a loved friend of many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Vic McKay, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Vic's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, October 8, at 10.00am, thereafter interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.







