McCABE,
Thomas Francis (Tom):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Rannerdale Veterans Village, in his 85th year. Dearly loved son of the late Felecia and James. Loved brother of Jim (deceased), Owen, Robert, Phyllis, Margaret, and Patty (deceased). Father of Joanne, Christine, and Shelley, and a grandfather of all his grandchildren. Messages for the McCabe Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Tom's life will be held in our chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Wednesday, December 4, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2019