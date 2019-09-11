Guest Book View Sign Service Information Westland Funeral Services 134 Tainui St Greymouth , West Coast 037680250 Death Notice



Thomas Andrew (Tom):

Passed away peacefully with loving family by his side at Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth, on September 10, 2019, aged 62. Deeply loved husband of Bronwyn, loved dad and father-in-law of Bonnie and Ryan, and Adam, loved step-father and father-in-law of Nathan, Myriah and Chris, and Kirem, cherished grandad and pop of Shannon, Ava, Phoenix, Inara, Summer, Stanley, Hazel, Khaliah, Kyana, and Kavana, dearly loved son of the late Robert and Lillian, loved brother and brother-in-law of the large Lintott family, a loved cousin, uncle and friend of many. Bronwyn would like to acknowledge the staff at Christchurch Public Hospital, Grey Base Hospital, CCCN, the Cancer Society and Daffodil House for their wonderful care and support over the last seven months. Flowers respectfully declined. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at the Service or posted to PO Box 81, Greymouth 7840. Messages to PO Box 48, Ikamatua 7846. A Funeral Service to celebrate Tom's life will be held in the Ikamatua Hall on Saturday, September 14, at 2.00pm, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.







