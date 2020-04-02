Guest Book View Sign Service Information Academy Funeral Services Ltd 65 Main South Road Christchurch , Canterbury 033430919 Death Notice



Thomas Joseph Patrick:

On March 31, 2020, passed away peacefully at The Oaks Rest Home, Christchurch; aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen Erin Histen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Julia and Ricky, Tom, Gregory and Jo, Michelle and Martin. Much loved Pop and Grand-Pop of Emma and Luke, Carissa, Georgia and Jason, and Regan, Charlotte, Ryder, Phoebe, and Marlee.

Rest in Peace Pop.

We love you and you will always be remembered.

Due to unprecedented circumstances, the family are unable to hold a funeral service to commemorate Tom's life. We will come together to celebrate his life when circumstances allow. Please have him in your thoughts on Friday, April 3, when he will be buried. We thank family and friends for their love and prayers during this difficult time. Our family would like to also thank the Nurses and Carers at the Acorn Wing, The Oaks and Dr Jim Edwards and the Oncology Team, Christchurch Public Hospital for their unwavering support, care and kindness to Dad. Messages for the Histen family, C/- Academy Funeral Services, PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.







