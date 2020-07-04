Thomas HICKMAN

Guest Book
  • "A man of spirit and spirituality. One of life's gentlemen...."
    - Christopher Hickman
  • "Dear Aileen and family, Rob and I have such fond memories..."
  • "Condolences to the Hickman family from the Nihotte clan...."
  • "May you all be comforted at this sad time,, thinking of you..."
  • "To dear Aileen and family, we are so very sorry to hear of..."
    - Myrna Stewart ( was Mason )
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Marlborough Convention Centre
Death Notice

HICKMAN,
Thomas Osborne (Tom):
28.12.1928 - 27.06.2020
Passed away at the Marlborough Hospice surrounded by the love of close family. Dearly loved husband of Aileen. Son of the late Mabel and Osborne Hickman. Loving, accepting and generous father of Louise, Brendan, Kieran, Peter, Gerard, Simon and Siobhan. Loved father-in-law of John Ledden, Jacqui and Michelle Hickman. Grandfather 'Pop' to Charlotte, Jack, Jonty, Louis, Harriet, Jamie, Georgina, Thomas and Rory. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Pipi, Jack and Nancy, Bar, Louis; and Patricia Hickman. The late Gaye and Cyril O'Connor, Erina and Desmond Williamson, Pauline and Norman Hastings, Jim; and Toni Molloy and adored uncle and great-uncle 'Tom' to many nieces and nephews. Loved son-in-law, brother-in-law and friend to the Fogarty clan in Ireland.
"Faith, kindness, love, farming, a life lived well, with so many precious memories."
Messages to Mrs Aileen Hickman and family, 11 Nottinghill Drive, Blenheim 7201 or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand c/- www.cfnz.org.nz/donate would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Marlborough Convention Centre on Saturday, July 11, at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Ward Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.