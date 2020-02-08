Thomas GRAHAM

Guest Book
  • "Much loved by Helen Graham Kane and Wendy Graham Rebecca..."
  • "GRAHAM, Tom: Much loved uncle of Sue and Russell. Will miss..."
    - Tom GRAHAM
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Mark's Church
150 Withells Road
View Map
Death Notice

GRAHAM,
Thomas James (Tom):
Passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 91 years. Loved husband of the late Valerie. Loved father and father-in-law of Wayne, Lynne and Donald Osborne. Much loved granddad of Hayley, Cara, Anna, Kyle, Thomas and Sarah. Adored great-granddad of his six great-grandchildren.
"Finally bowled out"
A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at St Mark's Church, 150 Withells Road, on Tuesday, February 11, at 2.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.