GORRIE, Thomas (Tom):
On November 18, 2020, aged 94 years, passed peacefully at home with family around. Loved husband of the late Anne Gorrie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lynda, Ray and Lana, Pam and Mark, and the late Gary. Treasured Granddad of Steve, Becky, Scott, Trina and Jason, Amy and Dougal. Adored Great-Granddad of Anna, Seth, Aaron, Lexi, Aleah, Alex, Levi, Shaylah, Jackson, Noah, Coban, Matilda, Toby, Harley and Elsie.
Psalm 91:1
Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.
Messages to the Gorrie Family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. Any donations, in lieu of flowers, to Canterbury Cancer Society can be made online at bit.ly/gorriet2320. A service to be held at Oxford Baptist Church, 166 High Street, Oxford, on Monday, November 23, at 1.00pm, followed by an interment at the Oxford Public Cemetery, Oxford.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020