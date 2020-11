GORRIE, Thomas (Tom):On November 18, 2020, aged 94 years, passed peacefully at home with family around. Loved husband of the late Anne Gorrie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lynda, Ray and Lana, Pam and Mark, and the late Gary. Treasured Granddad of Steve, Becky, Scott, Trina and Jason, Amy and Dougal. Adored Great-Granddad of Anna, Seth, Aaron, Lexi, Aleah, Alex, Levi, Shaylah, Jackson, Noah, Coban, Matilda, Toby, Harley and Elsie.Psalm 91:1Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.Messages to the Gorrie Family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. Any donations, in lieu of flowers, to Canterbury Cancer Society can be made online at bit.ly/gorriet2320. A service to be held at Oxford Baptist Church, 166 High Street, Oxford, on Monday, November 23, at 1.00pm, followed by an interment at the Oxford Public Cemetery, Oxford.