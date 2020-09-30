GLENN,
Thomas Patrick (Tom):
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital on Monday, September 28, 2020, aged 70 years. Loving and supportive partner of Lynnley. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kylie and Nick Benton (England); Claire Glenn and Anthony Kelly (Singapore). Adored granddad of Stella and Ava. Most humorous brother of Terry, Pauline, and Kelvin.
Your sense of humour,
quick wit and generous heart will be forever missed
"Not a bag of them!!"
Many thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital for all their loving care of Tom. Messages to the Glenn family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Thomas will be celebrated at the Church of the Holy Passion of Our Lord, 138 Carters Road, Amberley, on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Balcairn Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020