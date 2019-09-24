GIBSON, Thomas Danby:
On September 22, 2019, peacefully in Wanaka. Loved husband of Claire. Father of Sarah, Tim and the late Fiona. Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. In accordance with Tom's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Many thanks to the nurses and caregivers at the Enliven Centre, Wanaka.
"Tight Lines"
Messages to Gibson Family, 2 Bridle Path Lane, Aspiring Village, Wanaka 9305.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago
& Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019