Thomas GIBSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas GIBSON.
Service Information
Affinity Funeral Home (Alexandra)
141 Centennial Ave
Alexandra, Otago
034488405
Death Notice

GIBSON, Thomas Danby:
On September 22, 2019, peacefully in Wanaka. Loved husband of Claire. Father of Sarah, Tim and the late Fiona. Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. In accordance with Tom's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Many thanks to the nurses and caregivers at the Enliven Centre, Wanaka.
"Tight Lines"
Messages to Gibson Family, 2 Bridle Path Lane, Aspiring Village, Wanaka 9305.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago
& Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.