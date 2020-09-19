Thomas GEORGIADIS

Guest Book
  • "Our condolences and thoughts are with you Mary and family..."
    - Jamie McClennan
  • "Mike, my sincere condolences go to you, and all your..."
    - Dick Howe
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Greek Orthodox Church
58 Malvern Street
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
Death Notice

GEORGIADIS,
Thomas Ilias (Tom):
At Christchurch Hospital, after a short illness, on Friday, September 18, 2020, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of Mary for 59 years. Dearly loved and respected father of Elias (deceased), Anastasia, Michael, Nicoloas, Frederika, and Leonidas. Loved Papou of Samuel, and Erikka. A loved father-in-law and uncle of family here and in Greece, and friend to many. Thank you to the staff of Ward 27 for their outstanding care. Messages to the Georgiadis family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christchurch Greek Orthodox Church can be made at the service. The service for Tom will be held in the Greek Orthodox Church, at 58 Malvern Street, on Tuesday, September 22, at 11.00am. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery thereafter.

Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020
