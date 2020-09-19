GEORGIADIS,
Thomas Ilias (Tom):
At Christchurch Hospital, after a short illness, on Friday, September 18, 2020, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of Mary for 59 years. Dearly loved and respected father of Elias (deceased), Anastasia, Michael, Nicoloas, Frederika, and Leonidas. Loved Papou of Samuel, and Erikka. A loved father-in-law and uncle of family here and in Greece, and friend to many. Thank you to the staff of Ward 27 for their outstanding care. Messages to the Georgiadis family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christchurch Greek Orthodox Church can be made at the service. The service for Tom will be held in the Greek Orthodox Church, at 58 Malvern Street, on Tuesday, September 22, at 11.00am. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020