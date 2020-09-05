FITZGERALD,
Thomas John (Tom):
Peacefully on September 1, 2020, aged 91. Loved husband of Val, for 65 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Rita and Alan Finlayson, Mike and Lorelei, Kay (dec) and Phil Craggs, Anthony (dec), Linda Veitch and Murray, Maryann and Greg Thompson, Patrick, Debra and Steve Andrews, and Tom and Rochelle. Adored and brilliant grandfather to 20 and great-grandfather to 18.
Tom, your amazing sense of humour and love of life
will be greatly missed.
"Once met never forgotten".
Tom will now be entertaining a new audience with his jokes.
Messages may be addressed to the Fitzgerald family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A private family cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020