Funeral service
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Nazareth House Chapel
220 Brougham St
Christchurch
Death Notice

FENNESSY,
Thomas James (Tom):
On March 3, 2020, suddenly at his home in Christchurch, in his 90th year. Dearly loved son of the late Mary and James Fennessy, loved brother and brother-in-law of Albert and Marlene, and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Very close and loving friend of Nellie Gardyne.
R.I.P.
A Funeral Service for Tom will be held at the Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham St, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Friday) at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Mar. 5, 2020
