FARRELL, Thomas:
Passed away peacefully at Holmwood Rest Home, Rangiora, on Monday, June 22, 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Much loved step-father of Scott and the late Michael Hinchley. Loved father-in-law of Raylene McQuinn. Loved grandad of Sarah, and the late Christopher and Andrew. Loved brother of Peter, and Pat, and brother-in-law of Nancye and the late Piri Kotua, the late Brian and Valerie Lyndskey, Nat and Geraldine Fidler. Uncle to Juanita and Nicola Lyndskey, and the late Donna Jobe. A private service will be held. Message to be sent to the Farrell family C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020