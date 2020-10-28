DOAKE,

Thomas Wilson (Tom):

30.1.1938 - 26.10.2020

Passed away peacefully at Elloughton Gardens after a short illness, aged 82 years. Tom was the dearly loved husband of the late Daph. Adored and cherished father of Lynda (Christchurch), loved father and father-in-law of Jan and Trevor Leggott (Pareora). He was a loved poppa, poppie and pops to his grandchildren Kawana (Christchurch), Jackie, and Nicola, and great-grandchildren Tristan, Bradlee and Tara. Much loved uncle to many, and dear friend of Maureen and Gary Hunt, and the late Dalma and Alistair Ferguson. Thank you to all the wonderful and caring staff at Elloughton Gardens who looked after Tom so well for the last few months and with so much compassion over the last week. As per Tom's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Timaru Town and Country Club, Douglas Street, on Friday, October 30, at 2.00pm.

Betts Funeral Services



