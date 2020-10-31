ANDERSON,
Thomas David (David):
Brenda, Julie, Grant, Cameron and families would like to thank most sincerely everyone who sympathised with and supported us on the loss of David who passed away at ChCh Hospital October 4. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, family, neighbours and well wishers who visited our homes and offered emotional and practical support to us all at this difficult time. For those who attended the funeral, telephoned, supplied food, sent floral tributes, cards, messages of condolence, donated to David's chosen charity- Hawkesbury Trust, and travelled long distances or watched the live stream, we are truly grateful. Special thanks to our piper Stu Gordon from Scottish Society of NZ Pipe Band, and Traysea and Rob Thomson at Lamb and Hayward. To those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. David was a much loved husband, father, grandpa, brother, friend and solicitor, and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020