CRANSHAW,
Thomas (Tom):
Died peacefully in his sleep at home in Ashburton, on August 3, 2020, aged 93 years.
Independent to the last.
Devoted husband of the late Betty, pikelet maker and loved father and father-in-law of Anne and Milton McKenzie (Kurow), Kate and Hank Murney (Ashburton), and the late Pauline. Cherished Poppa of Deborah and Poté (Cairns), Mathew and Leigh (Otaki), Jayne and Peter (Ashburton), Tara and Phil (Christchurch), and Willie and Jess (Ashburton), and a much loved and respected Poppa of his great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.
After a long and very
useful life.
Messages to: c/- Tom's family, PO Box 431, Ashburton 7740. A private family celebration has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020