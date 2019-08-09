CAMPBELL,
Thomas Peter (Peter):
Taken suddenly at Timaru Hospital, on August 7, 2019, aged 80. Dearly beloved husband and friend of Isabel. Much loved father and father-in-law and friend of Diane and Ross, Greg and Debra, and Richard and Shari. Much loved grandfather of Daniel and Tracey, Simon and Rachael, Deanna, Christina and Jeff, Andrew and Stacey, and Jamie, and Theo. Loved great-grandad of Georgia, Mackenzie, Keira, Flyn, Asha, Caleb and Blake. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 59 Shearman Street, Waimate, on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 21 Eric Batchelor Place, Waimate 7924.
Published in The Press from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019