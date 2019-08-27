BROWN,
Thomas Maurice Gerald
(Gerry):
27.12.1922 - 23.08.2019
At Karadean Court, Oxford. Loved husband, companion, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and brother-in-law of Gary, Virginia, David (deceased), Kevin, Carolyn, Kathryn, Trevor, Gwenda, Lynda, and their respected spouses, 19 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
"Gone quietly to sleep"
In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Darfield, would be much appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages to the Brown family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Service to Celebrate Gerry's life will be held at the Glentunnel Community Hall, 2652 Homebush Road, Glentunnel, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the South Malvern Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Aug. 27, 2019