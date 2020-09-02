BROOMFIELD,
Thomas George:
On Saturday, August 29, 2020, passed away peacefully at Summerset at Wigram, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Norma and the late Winifred. Much loved father and father-in-law of Helen and Roy (Queensland), and Aileen. Treasured grandfather of Leigh and Paul, Rowan and Shantele (Queensland), and Davin and Samantha (Queensland). Also to Natalie and Alexa (Australia). Adored great-grandfather to his great-grandchildren, Mason, Greta and Conall, Lorelai, Adelynn and Scarlett (Queensland), and Aliya. Brother of the late Betty (UK) and a loved uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
"We love you and we miss you. See you anon."
The family wishes to thank Dr Paul O'Gorman and the Summerset at Wigram staff for their kind and compassionate care of Tom. Messages to the family of the late Thomas Broomfield to 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Service to Celebrate Tom's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entrance off London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, September 9, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5, 2020