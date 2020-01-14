MILLER-BEUDAERT,
Thérèse Madeleine:
13.05.1933 – 11.01.2020
Passed away peacefully. Cherished mother of Dusty and Aroha, Beatrix and Geoffrey, Pascal, Sophie and Lionel, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and treasured friend of many.
We will miss you.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Thérèse Miller-Beudaert, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Thérèse was very fond of animals, in lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Thérèse will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, January 16, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 14, 2020