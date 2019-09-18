Therese DI SOMMA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Therese DI SOMMA.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

DI SOMMA, Therese
Frances Mary (Peggy):
Peacefully on September 15, 2019, at Nazareth House, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred Di Somma, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry, Barbara and David Lloyd (UK) and Paul and Marie, (Tauranga). Much loved Nonna of her grandchildren who adored her, and her great-grandchildren.
R.I.P.
Funeral details later. All communications to the Di Somma Family, C/- John Rhind, 15-19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.