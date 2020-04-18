SIEW, Theresa Poh Choo:
On April 13, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nazareth House, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Felix Siew, loved mother of Robert, Peter, Phillip, Sally, Anthony, Mary, and Paul, and a loved grandmother and great-grandmother.
May perpetual light shine on
Theresa Siew and may she
rest in peace
Heartfelt gratitude to the Sisters of Nazareth and the staff of Nazareth House who have looked after mum with kindness and compassion. Messages may be sent to [email protected] A private burial has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020