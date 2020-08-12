Theresa RUDDLE

Guest Book
  • "Sincere Sympathy to Steve Rose and Family Thinking of you..."
    - Cecily O'Connell
  • - Peter. Beban
  • "Fond memories of Mrs Ruddle . A life well lived RIP with..."
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

RUDDLE, Theresa Mary
(fondly known as Tess):
On August 10, 2020, peacefully at Anthony Wilding; aged 94 years. Cherished wife of the late Mel, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken and Heather (Whakatane), Murray and Gail, Janice and Bryan, and Stephen and Rosemary (Greymouth). Treasured grandma of Ryan, Megan, Aaron; Taylor, Miller; Simon, Kathryn; Jeremy, Jamie; and great-gran of Ewan, Liam, Jake; Charlotte, Liam; and Bryah. Messages to the Ruddle family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.