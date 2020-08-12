RUDDLE, Theresa Mary
(fondly known as Tess):
On August 10, 2020, peacefully at Anthony Wilding; aged 94 years. Cherished wife of the late Mel, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken and Heather (Whakatane), Murray and Gail, Janice and Bryan, and Stephen and Rosemary (Greymouth). Treasured grandma of Ryan, Megan, Aaron; Taylor, Miller; Simon, Kathryn; Jeremy, Jamie; and great-gran of Ewan, Liam, Jake; Charlotte, Liam; and Bryah. Messages to the Ruddle family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020