ERMERINS,
Theodorus Petrus Antonius
(Theo, Peter):
On November 13, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Flora for 63 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Monica, Michael and Barbara, Jacqui and Frank Stefanissin, and Tony, very much loved Opa of Christopher and Ana, Melissa and Matthew Brine, David and Ashlee, and Samuel; Nikolas and Caitlyn, Alesha and Richard, and Great-Opa of Hannah, Lainey, Flynn, and Louie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Theo Ermerins, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to Celebrate the life of Theo will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, November 18, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2020