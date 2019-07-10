CAPSTICK,
Theodore Murry (Murray):
Passed peacefully on July 3, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Linda, loved father of the late Blair, and the late Paula. Loved stepfather of Daniel, and Stephen, and grandad of Tristan (All of Canada). Loved brother and brother-in-law of John (dec) and Carol, Russell (dec), and Joan, and Graeme and Judith, Murray was a loved uncle and friend to many. Messages may be sent to the Capstick Family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. At Murray's express wish a private family gathering has been held.
Published in The Press on July 10, 2019