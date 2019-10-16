STEWART, Thelma Agnes:
Peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Waikari Hospital. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Dearly loved mum of Kevin and Donna, Murray and Noeleen, Irene and Roger, and Ray and the late Glenis. Loved sister of the late Cyril. Specially loved and treasured nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wish to thank all the staff at Waikari Hospital, who made Thelma's stay, a home away from home. Donations to Waikari Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The service details will be advised.
Published in The Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019