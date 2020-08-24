SHEEDY, Thelma Dulcie:
Late of 'Falling Water' Qld, formerly Waimate NZ. Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Desmond Sheedy. Much loved mother of Diane Gillespie (née Payne), Deborah Wallace (née Payne), and John Payne. Loved Mimi of Vikkie, Tony, Joe, Amy, Chelsea, Jackson, and her great-grandchildren Ethan, Brooke Jake, Lexie and Olivia. Stepmother of Paul, Julia, Sue, Angela and Peter, and step-grandmother of Tom, Holly, Daisy, Arnica, Georgia, Madison, Alexis, Imagin, Lilly, Lucas, Ted, John, and Finella. A service will be held for Thelma at Allora on Wednesday, August 26, 1.00pm NZ time. Messages can be sent to 95 Turner St, RD 3, Wyndham 9893. You are invited to share in the service via web stream - please go to www.burstows. com.au/tribute-centre
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2020