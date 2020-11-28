PERHAM, Thelma:
On Thursday, November 26, 2020, our very dearly loved mother peacefully took her final breath. A very loved mother of Lance and Deborah, loved mother-in-law of Wayne and Ann, and much loved nana to Jason, Vanessa and Jodie. She is now with Dad (the late Les Perham) whom she has been waiting to see for over 30 years. She will also be missed by her loved sister Phyllis, brother Melvin and late brothers Meville and Ron. Loved aunty to all of her nieces and nephews. A family gathering will be held on Sunday, December 6, from 1.00pm, at Deborah and Wayne's place to celebrate Mum's life.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020